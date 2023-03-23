Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $182.87 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $182.87 million and $276,085.52 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $5.01 or 0.00017819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00030676 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003486 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00202595 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,126.21 or 1.00124770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.96647228 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $291,041.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.