Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.29-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.04-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HSY opened at $242.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $247.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.04 and its 200-day moving average is $230.59.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.54.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total value of $357,406.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,884,581. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hershey by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hershey by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

