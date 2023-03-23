HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 166 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.0% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.32. 877,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,129. The stock has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

