HFG Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $339,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after buying an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 234,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.