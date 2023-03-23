HFG Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $94.11. 1,098,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,785. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

