HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 56,375 Shares

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,439,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,073,890.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00.

Shares of HireRight stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,659. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in HireRight by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its position in HireRight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

