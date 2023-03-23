holoride 1-Day Volume Tops $108,039.11 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and approximately $108,039.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.50 or 0.06423519 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00063068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00022412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00041867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018332 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04688289 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $105,316.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

