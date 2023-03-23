holoride (RIDE) Tops One Day Volume of $107,009.22

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, holoride has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $27.74 million and $107,009.22 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.21 or 0.06361916 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00061421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018550 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0488027 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $93,600.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

