Hooked Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $68.80 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $97.76 million and $68.80 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00007058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00357578 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,194.80 or 0.25990018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.95707868 USD and is down -7.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $70,884,534.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

