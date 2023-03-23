Hop Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $920,258.31 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $14.81 million and $920,258.31 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

