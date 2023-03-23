Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after buying an additional 96,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,123,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,736,000 after acquiring an additional 85,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

