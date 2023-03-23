Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Plans 1 Dividend of $0.02

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) declared a 1 dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HBM opened at C$6.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$10.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.32.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.