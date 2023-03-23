Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.50 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and $1.53 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

