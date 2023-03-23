Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

