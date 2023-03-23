Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.08 billion and $98,636.23 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $27,673.05 or 1.00532688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

