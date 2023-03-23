Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $25.26 on Thursday. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Hurco Companies worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

