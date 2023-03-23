Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share.

HUT has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $386.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 4.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 50.5% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 100.9% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10,549.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,363,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hut 8 Mining by 240.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 36,050 shares during the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

