Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $1,037,113.02 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.42. 1,188,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after buying an additional 160,526 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

