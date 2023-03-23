Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $1,037,113.02 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2023

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.42. 1,188,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Hyatt Hotels last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 129.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after buying an additional 160,526 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

