IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,690 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC owned 0.58% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,804,000 after acquiring an additional 387,584 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,683,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 288,213 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,089,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PULS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $49.29. 134,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,438. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

