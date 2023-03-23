IAM Advisory LLC Buys 275 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 232.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

