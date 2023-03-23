IAM Advisory LLC Has $400,000 Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 376,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,710. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

