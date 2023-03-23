IAM Advisory LLC Raises Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 201,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.35. 185,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

