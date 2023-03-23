IAM Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

IAM Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at $465,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

Shares of VEGI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 4,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

