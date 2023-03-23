IAM Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IAM Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average of $163.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,603.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,671.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock valued at $27,482,009 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

