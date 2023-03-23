IAM Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IAM Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average of $163.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,603.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.
Palo Alto Networks Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.