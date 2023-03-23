IAM Advisory LLC Sells 164 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IAM Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,757. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

