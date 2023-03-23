Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

Ideanomics stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $78.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 76,204 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 580,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital business units. Ideanomics Mobility provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity.

