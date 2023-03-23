IDEX Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.45 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $34.87 million and $6.45 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.

IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.

Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.

**IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX)**. Read more [here](https://medium.com/idex/aurora-dao-rebranding-to-idex-9611e5ef810f).”

Buying and Selling IDEX

