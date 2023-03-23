Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $90.30

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.30 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.13), with a volume of 729877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.15).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 120 ($1.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £382.05 million, a PE ratio of 755.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Impact Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 1.64 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Impact Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 5,833.33%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

