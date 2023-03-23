IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 313,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 183,791 shares.The stock last traded at $29.02 and had previously closed at $28.88.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $625.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 54,572 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,714,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,899,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,351,000 after acquiring an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.