Injective Protocol (INJ) 1-Day Volume Hits $63.62 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $309.09 million and approximately $63.62 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00014877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

