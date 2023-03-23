Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Innergex Renewable Energy

INGXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.