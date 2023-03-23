InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Stock Price Up 1.5%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on InPost from €11.60 ($12.47) to €12.02 ($12.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

InPost Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

About InPost

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

Featured Articles

