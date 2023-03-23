Insider Buying: Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Acquires 49,000 Shares of Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Rating) insider Stuart Davis bought 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.53 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$123,970.00 ($83,201.34).

Appen Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

About Appen

(Get Rating)

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an AI lifecycle company that collects and labels image, text, speech, audio, video, and other data used to build and enhance artificial intelligence systems. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company offers data sourcing services, including image, video, speech, and text data collection services pre-labeled datasets of audio, image, video, and text; and language-based AI solutions.

