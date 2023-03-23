Insider Buying: Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) CFO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,946.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of BW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.53. 501,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.95. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on BW. StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.