Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Buys $371,194.78 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $371,194.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 160,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,955.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 12,639 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -1,982.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

See Also

