Insider Buying: Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Acquires £111,535.32 in Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Moloney acquired 157,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £111,535.32 ($136,970.80).
Litigation Capital Management Trading Up 1.4 %
LIT opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £85.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3,590.00 and a beta of 0.50. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 111 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.39.
Litigation Capital Management Company Profile
