Insider Buying: Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT) Insider Acquires £111,535.32 in Stock

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Moloney acquired 157,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £111,535.32 ($136,970.80).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Up 1.4 %

LIT opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £85.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3,590.00 and a beta of 0.50. Litigation Capital Management Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 111 ($1.36). The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 71.39.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

