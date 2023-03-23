Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Buys $195,840.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 5.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.