Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Acquires 160,590 Shares of Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Eric Andersen bought 160,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,849,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,412,044 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,746.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 30th, Eric Andersen bought 24,708 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $280,682.88.

On Friday, January 27th, Eric Andersen acquired 21,875 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 765,886 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 357,031 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.