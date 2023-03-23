Insider Buying: SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS) Insider Acquires A$21,600.00 in Stock

SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS – Get Rating) insider David Smith purchased 400,000 shares of SenSen Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$21,600.00 ($14,496.64).

SenSen Networks Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get SenSen Networks alerts:

About SenSen Networks

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SenSen Networks Limited develop and sell SenDISA platform-based products and services in Australia. It operates through Smart Cities, Gaming, and Retail segments. The company offers SenDISA software platform-based products and solutions for multiple applications comprising law enforcement, transport, gaming, retail, logistics, manufacturing, defence and security, autonomous vehicles, and transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for SenSen Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenSen Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.