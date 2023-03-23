Insider Buying: Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Rating) insider Graham Bradley bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$13,320.00 ($8,939.60).

Shine Justice Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Get Shine Justice alerts:

Shine Justice Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Shine Justice’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Shine Justice

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages-based plaintiff litigation legal and insurance recovery consulting services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shine Justice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shine Justice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.