Insider Buying: VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) insider Mutya Harsch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,721 shares in the company, valued at $56,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

