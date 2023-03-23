Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells 689 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $14,868.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Asana Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of ASAN stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 2,579,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,458. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,873,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Asana by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,026,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
