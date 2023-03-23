Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Sells 689 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $14,868.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Asana Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 2,579,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,458. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,873,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Asana by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Asana by 1,624.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,026,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asana Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

