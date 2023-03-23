Insider Selling: Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BURL stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $203.67. The stock had a trading volume of 739,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,596. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.34 and a 200 day moving average of $181.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

