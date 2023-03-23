Insider Selling: Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of BURL stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $203.67. The stock had a trading volume of 739,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,596. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.34 and a 200 day moving average of $181.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. OTR Global raised Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.73.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
