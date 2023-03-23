Insider Selling: Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Sells 5,886 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) EVP Daren Thayne sold 5,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $72,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Domo Stock Down 5.9 %

DOMO opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $79.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Domo by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,011,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 548,531 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

