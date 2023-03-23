Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells 7,535 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25.

On Thursday, February 9th, Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after buying an additional 78,933 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

