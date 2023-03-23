Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Insider Sells 1,728 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $32,192.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 989,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

