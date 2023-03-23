Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $398,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,629,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,684,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 88,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 88.83%. The business had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 145,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 590,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 71,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

