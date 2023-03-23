Insider Selling: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Sells 2,190 Shares of Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Eric Kalamaras sold 62,660 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $1,052,688.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $987,178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. 403,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48.

Several analysts have commented on TH shares. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,001,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 483,661 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 418,248 shares during the period. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,763,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 399,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

