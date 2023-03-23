Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.62. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

