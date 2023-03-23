Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.62. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Progressive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.