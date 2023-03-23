Insight Folios Inc Acquires 1,272 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.